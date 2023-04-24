Kelsey Paige Mayer, 18, of Concord, passed away on March 24, 2023.
She was born on April 13, 2004, in Manchester, and was the beloved daughter of Jeffrey and Melissa Mayer.
Kelsey grew up in Concord and graduated from Concord High School in 2022. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially while at the beach watching the sunrises and sunsets. Kelsey loved to take long, random drives in her Jeep with the top down and doors off, usually with any of her close friends. She had a sweet tooth for anything chocolate, and peanut butter cups. At a young age, Kelsey had earned a junior black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
An absolute dog lover, Kelsey bonded with many dogs along her way, especially her first dog, Sequoia, and looked forward to coming home to see Aries. Her passion for animals led her to start a dog walking business in her neighborhood, volunteer at Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, and take her first job at a local kennel.
Kelsey was a freshman at Keene State College who earned a coveted spot on the women’s soccer team, where she was the first walk-on athlete to make the roster in more than 20 years. Kelsey had a consistently strong work ethic that inspired her teammates, on and off the field. Kelsey enjoyed working out at the gym daily.
Kelsey would be the one you could count on to light up a room with her smile and her signature laugh, and someone whom you could always depend on. Her loved ones will remember the young woman living life with curiosity and conviction, someone who knew her values and who independently made the decision to become an organ donor; that decision will ensure that her legacy will live on through the four lives of those who received her gifts of life.
Kelsey is survived by her father, Jeffrey Mayer; her mother, Melissa Mayer; Jeffrey’s significant other, Shannon Lockwood, and her children, Calli and Greyson Lockwood; her Auntie Jennifer Albino and Uncle Adam Albino; her cousins Ethan, Matthew and Sam Albino; her grandparents, David and JoAnn Gurney; her great aunts: Sue Rubin; Danielle Pare; and Ruthann Savegeau and her husband, Fred; her Great Uncle Steven Gurney; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Texas and Mississippi.
She is predeceased by her Grandfather Peter Mayer; Grandmother Janet (Mayer) Hirsch and Grandfather Jeffrey Hirsch; Grandmother Ellen Gurney; as well as her beloved first dog, Sequoia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Barn at Bull Meadow, 63 Bog Road, Concord.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to New England Organ Bank.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Mayer family may be shared at www.bennettfuneral.com.