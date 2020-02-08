Kelly D. Lake
Kelly Denise (White) Lake, 57, passed away after a short illness. She passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth Hospital in Lebanon on Jan. 28, 2020.
Kelly was born Feb. 17, 1962, in Brattleboro to Virginia White (Duby) and Frederick White of Townshend, Vt. She grew up with two sisters, Lydia and Kim, and lots of friends. She graduated from Leland and Gray High School before spending most of her adult life living with her family in Spofford.
Kelly is survived by: her only son, Christopher Frederick William Lake, his wife Amanda, and her grandson, Henry Edward Rider Lake, of Addison, Vt.; her sisters: Lydia Drinwater Kuust and her husband, Ron Kuust, of Rutland Vt.; and Kim Maloney and her husband, Mark Maloney, of Fall Brook, Calif.; many nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Kelly spent many years working as an LNA, and most recently as a customer service representative, but there is no job that she loved more than being a mother. Years ago, Kelly loved to take her son on adventures and to museums. Kelly was always ready for fun and loved to craft and celebrate the holidays with her family. As an adult, Kelly continued her love of adventures and travel. She was always up for a ride on the back of the Harley with Rick, or a kayak with her friends. Kelly was so proud to be a grandmother and we will miss her love.
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date, when the flowers are blooming and we can smile and celebrate her life. If you want to help remember Kelly, please make a donation to help feed the cats at your local animal shelter.
