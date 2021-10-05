Kelley J. Letourneau, 60, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away at her home in Keene on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by her husband and son, following a brief illness.
Her parents, Robert H. and Mary L. (Boyd) Lefebre, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 25, 1961, in Keene. Kelley was a graduate of Keene High School.
Kelley worked as a housekeeper at Langdon Place of Keene for over 14 years. She loved working closely with the residents supporting their needs, and she developed a strong relationship with many of them. Kelley also had a strong relationship with many colleagues over the years and she loved and took great pride in her role there.
She also took great pride in her role as a wife and mother, caring for her home, and she enjoyed decorating for all occasions, especially Halloween. She also enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower gardens as well. Kelley truly loved all of the holidays and fall was certainly her favorite season of the year. She had a special love of animals, especially cats, and her cat “Boopa” found a special place in her heart.
Kelley will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 39 years, Brian L. Letourneau, of Keene; her son, Daniel J. Letourneau, and his girlfriend, Kelly Maloney, of Walpole; a sister, Donna Lagerberg; and her best friend, Mary Pistocco. Kelley was predeceased by her father, Robert H. Lefebre; her mother, Mary L. Dorr; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Norman and Mary Letourneau.
Services for Kelley will be held privately by the family.
The family would like to extend their grateful appreciation for all those who loved Kelley and cared for her, especially the staff of Hospice of HCS and D&S Eldercare. Brian also sends a special thank you to Markem-Imaje and his colleagues who supported his family during this difficult time, especially Kathy Knutsen, Tom Gordon and Adam Castor.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Kelley’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
