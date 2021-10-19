Kelley Douglas Wood, Ph.D., 63, died unexpectedly on July 26, 2021, at the Medstar Washington (D.C.) Hospital of sudden heart failure.
Kelley was born July 3, 1958, in Windsor, Vt., to Janet Post Hall Wood and Douglas Eldon Wood. While living in Interlachen with her second husband, Carl “Jeffy” Jefts, his mother developed lymphoma. Kelley’s family moved from Windsor, Vt., to West Swanzey in 1968. Douglas Wood and his second wife, Myrna, still reside in West Swanzey.
Kelley earned his Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow ranks, the first member of his Monadnock troop to do so. He graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in 1976. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving with the Military Police in the K-9 division. While stationed at Walter Reed Hospital with his dog, Zeke, he was awarded a commendation medal for thwarting a knife attack by a patient against hospital personnel.
After his military service, Kelley was a harness maker at the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky., where he began making artistic carvings in leather. Kelley then moved to Keene, where he was a manager at Henry David’s Restaurant and the Hon Dynasty. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Antioch New England, and then a master’s degree in business administration in 1999. He moved back to Windsor, Vt., to provide care for his grandmother, Helen R. Hall, employed at EFI in Lebanon as a senior support analyst. While working full-time, Kelley pursued a PhD in business administration from Fielding University, completing his degree in January 2007. He fulfilled his lifelong dream when he was hired as a professor at Trinity College, Washington, D.C., in August 2007. He was respected by the faculty and beloved by his graduate students at Trinity, who posted many kind comments about him over the next 14 years.
Kelley had a deep love of learning, taking immense pride in his academic degrees. He loved riding his bicycle for long afternoon rides, often 30 or more miles, around the College Park and D.C. area. Kelley had a passion for the arts, expressed in drawing, poetry, playing guitar, writing music, and creating and preparing healthy meals. He enjoyed hiking and was an avid photographer. Kelley was known for his gentle manner, his generosity, kindness, and loyalty to his family and friends, especially to his nephew, Tom Wood Jr., to whom he was an important mentor.
Kelley is survived by many close relatives. In addition to his father and stepmother, Kelley is survived by his two brothers: Thomas J. Wood Sr. of Keene and Robert N. Wood of Canaan; and his uncle, Robert R. Hall, of Nantucket, Mass. His extended family includes: Tom Wood’s partner, Sandy Lydon, former wife Beth Croteau, their son, Thomas J. Wood Jr., and stepdaughter, Holli Beth; Robert Wood’s wife, Patricia, and stepdaughter, Kiahna Estes, former wife, Lori Moeykens, and their daughter, Nicole Dermody, husband, Kurt, and infant daughter and son; Evan Wood, his wife, Savannah, and daughter; stepsiblings Kevin Jefts and Lori Jefts Metcalf; and his uncle Robert R. Hall’s wife, Valerie, and children, Emily Abid and Jay Hicks.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. There will be a private family service at the Oak Hill Cemetery in West Swanzey, where his uncle will play Taps. At 11 a.m., Kelley will receive full military honors at a second service for friends and family at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Keene. The service will be livestreamed on Kelley’s Facebook page. Following the second service, family and friends are cordially invited to the Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene for a chance to meet and talk. The family is looking forward to meeting Kelley’s friends. Light refreshments will be served.
All Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
