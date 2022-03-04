Keith R. Monroe

Keith “Chip” R. Monroe, 71, passed away Jan. 20, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a short battle with COVID pneumonia.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1950, in Keene, the son of Stanley Monroe and Shirley (Roy) Monroe. He attended Thayer High School, graduating in 1968, served two years in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and was a business owner in the automotive industry. He loved being involved in the horse industry watching his daughter compete nationally. He was always known for his one-of-a-kind sayings. He was so proud of his daughters and grandchildren, loving them with all that he could.
He is predeceased by both of his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli-Ann Monroe Abbott, his son in law, Christopher Abbott, and his grandsons, Callen and Grayson Abbott; his daughter, Cathy Marie Estrella; his grandchildren: Jordan Barry and her two children, Kylie Marie O’Neal and Siobhan O’Neal; TJ Barry, Bridget Barry, Alexandra Barry and Gennaro Buonocore; his sisters, Karen Poland and Kathy Marsh; his brother-in-law, Randy Marsh; and his niece/nephews: Kirsten Griffin, Ross Marsh and Miranda Orlowski, along with their spouses and children. He is also survived by his companion, Jana Goodell, who was very supportive in his final years; and many cousins.
No formal services will be held at this time. Services will be held in August of 2022.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Keith’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
