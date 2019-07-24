Keith P. Kelley
Keith P. Kelley, 32, a lifetime resident of Keene, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He passed peacefully with the love of his family near.
Keith was born the son of Sherry A. (Lower) McCaw and the late Keith B. Kelley on July 4, 1987, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School class of 2006.
On March 1, 2015, he exchanged vows with Jade A. Rivera. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for four years.
Keith was a contractor and owner of the Keith Kelley Remodeling Co. in Keene for 10 years.
He enjoyed four wheeling, taking his kids to the park, being “Dad.” Time was also spent playing video games and fishing. He was always happy being at home with his dogs, Haze and Diamond.
Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife, Jade A. Kelley of Keene; his children, Halleigh R. Kelley and Rhyker K. Kelley of Keene; children from a combined marriage, Nevaeh Sprague and Teighan Sprague of Keene; his mother, Sherry A. Lower and her partner, Steven Kenyon, of Sullivan; his brothers, David R. McCaw and his wife, Lizzy, of Georgia and Kyle A. Kelley and his wife, Tiffany, of Keene; his grandmother, Marlene Skillings of Keene. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Keith is pre-deceased by his brother, Raymond J. Vaillancourt, who passed on Sept. 2, 2015; and his grandmother, Barbara Kelley.
In keeping with Keith’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service in the family lot will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Keene.
Donations may be made in memory of Keith P. Kelley to: Halleigh and Rhyker Kelley Memorial Fund, c/o any Savings Bank of Walpole Office.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
