Keith H. Kellom, 66, of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly and quietly on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the comfort of his home after a brief period of declining health.
He was born a son to the late Mary E. (Temple) and Donald C. Kellom on July 28, 1955, in Keene. Keith was educated locally at Thayer High School in Winchester.
Keith was formerly employed by F.W. Webb Company as a manager and in sales for 30 years until he retired in 2020.
Keith was very involved in many different activities, such as cooking, playing golf and taking trips to Maine. He was an avid Red Sox fan, loved NASCAR, feeding wildlife, and always enjoyed a nice cold Moxie drink. He played softball for the Keene and Chester, Vt., leagues for more than 30 years.
Mr. Kellom is survived by his two daughters, Jamie L. Woronecki of Bellows Falls, and Tiffany M. Kellom of Keene; his two siblings: Mark S. Kellom and his wife, Nicole, of Winchester; and Barry Kellom and his wife, Karen Thompson, of Winchester; his five grandchildren: Morgan Vaudrien, Taylor Woronecki, Aaron Woronecki Jr., Nataleigh McKeen and Logan McKeen; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Keith has now rejoined with his parents, along with his brother, James F. Kellom, who passed on Nov. 7, 2004.
A service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester later in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to the Winchester Ambulance Service, 6 Parker St., Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.