Keith C. Lazzaro, 66, of Swanzey, and formerly of Keene, Marlborough and Sullivan, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. He passed quietly and peacefully while sleeping at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a brief period of declining health.
Keith was born the son of the late Rae Ann (Wheeler) and Conrad J. Lazzaro on Oct. 1, 1955, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1973.
He was formerly married to Lisa C. (Deroiser) Ouellette and they have stayed friends since their parting.
Keith was employed by Western Express Trucking in Plainfield, Conn., as a driver for the past month. Prior, he had been employed by Brattleboro Haulage for 15 years and Hamshaw Lumber for 16 years as a driver.
He enjoyed deep sea fishing, and he raised and rode horses for fun. In the warmer weather he could be found racing stock cars and, in time, modified cars at the race tracks. He was talented with his hands, building log cabins for family and friends. Keith had a soft spot for all animals. He raised and showed Coon Hounds. Mostly, Keith loved his family, daughters and, in time, grandchildren.
Mr. Lazzaro is survived by his daughters: Valerie N. Paige of Swanzey, Heather M. Paige of Keene, Shawna B. Lazzaro of Swanzey and Shania M. Lazzaro of Keene; and his siblings, Scott J. Lazzaro and his wife, Judy, of Keene; and Sue Kathan of New York. In addition, he is survived by his nephews, Scott J. Lazzaro of Stoddard and Joshua A. Lazzaro of Nelson; six grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends. Keith is predeceased by one grandchild, Paxton W. Dicey.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Masks will be required by the City of Keene ordinance. Burial will take place privately in the spring at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Keith C. Lazzaro to: Education and Gun Safety Programs, c/o National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax VA 22030.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.