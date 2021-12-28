Keith C. Lazzaro, 66, of Keene, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021. He passed quietly and peacefully while sleeping at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene police lieutenant urges people to eschew new mask rules
- Five teens taken to hospital after Spofford vehicle crash
- 'We are doing our very best, but we are drowning'
- Friends, colleagues remember Swanzey couple who died in Route 9 crash
- $7.4M infrastructure overhaul planned for downtown Keene
- Keene charter school finds new home on Marlboro Street
- Legislation seeks mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for NH schools
- Matthew S. Badore
- New fixed vaccination site to open in Keene
- Kimberly J. Read
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.