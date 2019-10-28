Keith A. Conway
Keith A. Conway, 60, a lifetime resident of New Hampshire, died on Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Fitzwilliam after a short period of declining health, with his long-term partner, Bonnie Cooke, by his side.
Keith was born the son of the late Eugene Conway and the late Beatrice (Porter) Sebert on April 5, 1959, in Keene.
He attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1977. He went on to have a lifetime career in plumbing. He was employed by Denron Plumbing, where he worked for a total of 26 years.
He was a sports lover especially, baseball (Go, Red Sox!), football and NASCAR. He enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, fishing and home and yard work.
Mr. Conway was survived by his two sisters: Kimberly Towne and her husband, Richard, of Lake Wales, Fla.; and Kelli Downes of Salisbury; two stepbrothers: Robert Sebert Jr. of Roxbury, and Peter Sebert, of Peterborough, and their families; his niece, Nichole Henningsen, and her husband, Brooks; his great-nephews Harris and Porter, all of Salisbury; Bonnie Cooke, her daughter, Elisha Moore, of Fitzwilliam, and her granddaughter, Becca, of Jacksonville Fla.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at Foley Funeral home at 49 Court St., Keene 03431, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.