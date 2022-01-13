The creative hands and mind of Kayla Michelle Ramsey-Marsh, 21, a resident of Keene, will be greatly missed with her sudden passing at her home in Seabrook on Jan. 5, 2022.
Kayla was born in Indianapolis on Aug. 26, 2000. As a young child, she resided in Keene, where she was blessed to grow and be loved and nurtured by her parents, Carol Ramsey and Marianne Marsh. Kayla’s inner spirit extended outward in her creativeness as an excellent artist, sketching many wonderful drawings and fashion designs. She loved singing and was an avid reader, especially tales of fictional characters. She has a special place in her heart for cats, and also enjoyed riding horses.
Kayla will be greatly missed by many, especially her wonderful blended family including her mothers, Marianne Marsh of Chesterfield and Carol Ramsey of Tell City, Ind.; her brothers, Dustin Ramsey-Marsh of New Durham and Cooper Ramsey-Marsh of Chesterfield; her grandparents, Mary and Bob Hackel, of Tell City, Ind., and Tom and Bessie Ramsey, of Tell City, Ind.; her uncles: Scott Marsh and his husband, Jeff Soder, of Tucson, Ariz.; Mark Ramsey and his wife, Jenny, of Newburg, Ind.; and Brad Ramsey and his wife, Amy, of Tell City, Ind.; her aunts: Kim Cantrell and her husband, Chris, of Corrales, N.M.; Sonya Disinger and her husband, Bill, of St. Kitts, West Indies; and her godmothers, Rachel Berube and Sybil Thomas, both of Colchester, Vt. Kayla was blessed later in life to reconnect with her birth mother, Amy Castine, of Winchester, and her brother, Christian Porter, of Winchester.
Her grandparents, Lee and Dolores Marsh, and her uncle, David Marsh, predeceased her.
Her family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to Dr. Elvira Isganaitis of Joslin Diabetes Center for her wonderful medical care provided to Kayla over the years. Thanks also go out to Dr. Marni Silverstein and Dr. Judy Olson of Dartmouth Hitchcock — Keene.
A celebration of Kayla’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. The family is understanding of those who are not comfortable attending due to COVID concerns. Burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Kayla’s memory to Joslin Diabetes Center Child Life Services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
