Katrina L. Barstow

Katrina L. “Katie” Barstow, 27, died June 11, 2021, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Jan. 4, 1994, the daughter of Clifford Barstow and Wendy (Thibeault, Barstow) Maynard. She attended Conant High School and then attended Southern New Hampshire University, earning her associate’s degree in business administration, and was also pursuing her bachelor’s degree. Most recently, Katrina worked at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Caribou as a CNA. Katrina loved living in northern Maine, where she truly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter.
She is survived by her mother, Wendy (Thibeault) Maynard of Perham, Maine; her father, Clifford Barstow, of Townsend, Mass.; her stepfather, Mike Maynard, of Perham, Maine; her beloved twin boys, Lincoln and Charles Gerhold, of Perham, Maine; her sister, Megan Barstow, of Keene; her grandmother, Marjorie Thibeault, of Goffstown; her step-grandmother, Gail Maynard, of Perham, Maine; her step-grandfather, Stan Maynard, of Perham, Maine; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend, Mass., followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Dudley Road, West Townsend, Mass. Arrangements by the Mockler Funeral Home (www.mocklerfuneralhome.com).
