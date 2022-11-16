A celebration of life for Kathy J. Karanko, 67, of Keene, who passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Keene Post #799, 459 Winchester St., Keene.
Family and friends are invited to attend and share special memories and stories of how Kathy touched your lives. Guests may also bring a dish to share for a buffet being offered to all in attendance.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Karanko’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like Parade Magazine weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 8 a.m. via email.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.