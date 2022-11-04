Kathy J. Karanko

Kathy J. (Lawrence) Karanko, 67, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, the late Alda “Joyce” (Benoit) and Leonard Lawrence, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 31, 1955, in Keene. Kathy enjoyed a career in the bakery department at the former Edwards Supermarket and with Hannaford Supermarket in Keene. She later worked as breakfast manager at the Holiday Inn Express in Keene.
Kathy loved playing bingo and watching her favorite TV shows, “Dancing with the Stars” and “American Idol.” Family brought her the greatest joy in life, especially when she was able to create special memories gathered around the table during the many holiday dinners that she hosted. She touched the hearts and lives of so many, being a place of refuge and known as “Mom” to many childhood friends of her children. She also enjoyed annual drives to visit family in Florida, stopping along the way for breakfast at the Waffle House.
Kathy loved all animals, finding companionship in her dearest dog, Fletch, and later a special place in her heart for her two tuxedo cats, Misty and Bella.
Kathy will be greatly missed by her husband of 32 years, Lawrence E. “Larry” Karanko, of Keene; her children: Kelly Cleveland, Chris Goodman, Tammy Goodman and Tasha Hoskison, all born and raised in Keene; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dana Lawrence, of North Port, Fla.; a sister, Lynn Curley, and her husband, Patrick, of Venice, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Arnold J. Karanko, and his wife, Pirkko, of Vetili, Finland; a sister-in-law, Linda Lawrence, of Venice, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A brother, Gary Lawrence, and a sister, Terry Buffum, predeceased Kathy.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Karanko’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with Mrs. Karanko’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.