Kathryn Greeley

Our dearest and loving Kathy Greeley, of Surry, born April 29, 1958, sadly left us on the morning of March 14, 2023, peacefully in Lebanon following her unfortunate and unfair battle with cancer.
Kathy is survived by her two loving sons, Matthew and Keith; her daughter-in-law, Katy; her grandson, Jake; her brother, Rick, and his two daughters, Kim and Kristin; and her cat, Chloe. The family would also like to extend a very sincere “Thank you” to Kathy’s dear friend, Charlie, who has been instrumental throughout Kathy’s sickness.
Kathy took pleasure in taking care of her breathtaking gardens on her gorgeous property surrounded by many colorful flowers, bird feeders, bird houses and bird baths. She was incredibly creative and talented with outdoor decorations and crafts and truly enjoyed nature and all the New England seasons. Kathy loved to feed the birds and chipmunks and watch all of nature’s creatures from her back deck. Kathy’s happy place was kayaking in the local New Hampshire lakes, being home with family and capturing moments with her camera. She was a true mama bear and fought hard for her children. She will be sadly missed and always loved and cherished.
Per Kathy’s request, she will be cremated and family and close friends will meet for a special gathering to recognize and appreciate her beautiful, albeit too short, life they were all able to share.
