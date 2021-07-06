Kathleen Stumacher, beloved wife of Eric Stumacher, mother of Todd Rennie, sister of Burton (Marian) Wilkins and Nancy Brewster, stepmother of Sonja (Peter) Burrows and Adam (Jennifer de Leon) Stumacher, and aunt of Cheryl (Ray) Urciuoli, Shawn Wilkins, Burton (Vicki) Wilkins, Jr., Jeffrey Brewster, and Burton (Melinda) Brewster, passed away on July 1, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Kathleen was the loving grandmother of eight beautiful grandchildren: Zachariah, Caleb and Elsa Burrows; Mateo and Ruben Stumacher; and Corinne, Braden and Braxton Rennie.
Kathleen was an early childhood educator, a non-profit administrator and violist/violinist for numerous music groups in the Keene area. She was born on Feb. 18, 1946, to Marvel and Wilma Wilkins in Wellsville, N.Y. She graduated from Nyack College in 1968.
Kathleen served for 15 years as founding administrator of Apple Hill’s Playing for Peace Project, where she was a radiant ambassador for the Project’s vision of using chamber music to inspire the crossing of human divides. In later years, she served as administrator and librarian for the Keene Chamber Orchestra and the Sonad Project.
The public is cordially invited to a memorial service to celebrate Kathleen’s life at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. The service will also be available on Zoom.
The Zoom link for both the memorial service July 11 and the additional shiva minyan July 12 at 7 p.m. is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84596433794. The Zoom meeting ID is: 845 9643 3794.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathy’s honor to the Keene Chamber Orchestra and the Sonad Project will be gratefully accepted. Please mail your check to: P.O. Box 665, West Swanzey, NH 03469 (Same address for both organizations.)
