Kathleen Ruth Blaudschun, 67, of Nelson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 26, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1954, in Keene, to Winston and Dorothy French of Nelson. Kathy’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on people exceeded her time here. Kathy was born, grew up, married and raised her own family in Nelson. She was a hard-working “farm girl” with a passion for country living and an unyielding sense of community. Her pride for the community of Nelson ran deep — always unselfishly donating her time and sharing her passions with those around her. She held numerous leadership roles within the Nelson Congregational Church, scouting organizations and the U.S. Pony Club, to name a few. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, nana and friend.
Kathy was a 1972 graduate of Keene High School and completed a certificate program in cost accounting from Hesser College in Manchester. Kathy held various jobs, including cost accounting at Kingsbury Corporation, a public servant as Nelson’s Town Clerk and Tax Collector and most recently as a paraprofessional.
Kathy had an amazingly strong work ethic that started at a very young age working on her family farm. To know Kathy was to know the farm was always at her core and the source of so much pride and joy. She was most comfortable in this environment — raising sheep, riding horses and spending summers baling hay, gardening and teaching riding lessons. Kathy’s motherly instincts extended far beyond her own three children. She loved young people and took every opportunity she had — no matter how small — to enrich the lives of others. When she had the opportunity to become a paraprofessional at Symonds Elementary School in Keene she embraced it as one of life’s true callings. Working in the classroom quickly became a passion for her — a role which truly fulfilled her life. One of her proudest memories was combining her love of the farm with her passion for teaching by introducing and co-hosting an annual “Farm Day” for local kindergarten classes at her family farm in Nelson. Most recently, and arguably her most beloved and consequential job of all, was when she was promoted to a “Nana” in 2016. Between March of 2016 and September of 2019, Kathy was blessed with eight grandchildren whom she eternally adored and had endless pride in. She was a magnet for their love and curiosities and will be forever missed.
Kathy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband, Mike Blaudschun, of Nelson; her three children and their partners: Chris Blaudschun and Katie Gilpatrick of Portsmouth; Ben and Claire Blaudschun of Rye; and Mallory and Corey Piasecki of Port Murray, N.J.; her eight grandchildren: Noah Piasecki (5), Bennett Blaudschun (5), Klaus Blaudschun (5), Luke Blaudschun (4), Hadley Blaudschun (3), Landon Piasecki (3), Lizzy Blaudschun (2), and Reid Blaudschun (2); her brother, Fred French; her sister, Marianne Hammond; as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Winston H. French and Dorothy M. (Farwell) French; and her younger brother, Winston “Bud” French.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date to be determined in her hometown of Nelson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Kathy’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association or the Glioblastoma Foundation.
