Kathleen Riana Hartmann
Kathleen Riana “Kate” Hartmann, 36, of Keene passed away Nov. 17, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born March 10, 1983. She was a 2001 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon and was employed by Microspec in Peterborough. Kate loved animals, fishing, movies, Batman, Dr. Who and hanging out with her friends. As a result of her generous spirit, easy smile and pleasant personality, she was loved by all who knew her.
Kate is survived by her mother, Sharon Hutchins-Smith, and her step-dad, Michael J. Smith, of Marlborough; her father, John Hartmann, of Charlestown; her sister, Karissa Holt, and her brother-in-law, Rich Holt, of Marlborough; her sister, Taryn Hartmann of Mableton, Ga.; her niece, Tesa Simond, and great-nephew, Frankie Kincherf, both of Swanzey; her grandmother; Jeanette Tenney, of Westmoreland; her grandparents, Albert and Brenda Hutchins, of Weathersfield, Vt.; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her longtime boyfriend, Scott May, of Keene.
Those wishing to honor Kate’s life can make a donation to The Monadnock Humane Society. There will be a private burial in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.