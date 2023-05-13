Kathleen “Katy” Reh Cormier, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2023, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous eight-year battle against fibrosarcoma cancer.
She was born July 22, 1966, in Somerville, N.J., a daughter of Vincent Sr. and Mary “Sue” McLaughlin Reh. Katy graduated from Somerville High School, where she excelled at cross country and was recognized as the most lettered sportsperson for her class. Katy later graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor of arts in economics. After that, Katy went on to have a successful career in the insurance industry, including 24 years at Liberty Mutual as a commercial lines underwriter and product manager.
Katy met her future husband, Kevin Cormier, at college, and they married in 1991. She and Kevin later settled in Keene, where they lived for 17 years and raised two daughters, Eileen and Cecilia. Katy was a lifelong world traveler and lived in Dublin, Ireland, for four years.
Katy loved to spend time outdoors skiing, hiking, paddle boarding and going on other adventures. She especially enjoyed vacations on Kezar Lake in Lovell, Maine, where she and Kevin moved full-time in 2020. Katy was an active member of the Lovell community and contributed to local food pantries and animal shelters, as well as conservation organizations.
Katy leaves to cherish her memory Kevin, her husband of 31 years, as well as her daughters, Eileen and Cecilia. She will also be remembered by her loving parents, Vincent Sr. and Sue; her sisters, Maryann Reh and Colleen Reh Sweeney; and her brothers, Vincent Jr., and his wife, Gigi Reh; and Matthew Reh; and also by her nieces and nephews: Ian Hutson, Jacqueline Cormier, Luc Hutson, Donohue Sweeney, Ryan Cormier and Teagan Sweeney. Her calm, steady and loving presence will also be missed by her extended family and friends.
In keeping with Katy’s wishes, the family will hold celebrations of life in New Jersey on June 10 and in Maine on July 22. While your thoughts and love are more than enough, if you are looking for a way to give, we ask that you donate to either the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where Katy was treated, or our local animal shelter, Harvest Hills, at https://harvesthills.org/.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg, Maine. To make an online condolence, please visit www.woodfuneralhome.org.