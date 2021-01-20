Kathleen R. Mitchell

Kathleen R. (Riley) Mitchell, 96, of Keene, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Langdon Place in Keene.
Kathleen was born the daughter of Earl and Almina (Hunt) Riley on Dec. 19, 1924, in Keene. She was a 1942 graduate of Keene High School and went to Northampton Community College in Massachusetts, graduating in 1946.
Kathleen’s employment included National Grange Mutual Liability Ins. Co., attorney Philip Faulkner and Public Service Company of New Hampshire. She volunteered at the John H. Fuller School from 1980 to 2016.
Kathleen was a light of positivity in the lives of all who knew her. She enjoyed her flower gardens, Earl Grey tea and a variety of sweets.
She is survived by two nephews: Gary and his wife, Robin Riley, and their children, Shaylyn, Keegan and Emmalayne; and Alan and his wife, Heather Riley, and their children, Erin, Eammon, Felicia, Marcus and Jacob.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Mitchell; her son, Christopher Packard; and her brothers, Gordon and James Riley.
Visitation will be at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Those in attendance are required to wear masks. A graveside service will take place Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue in Keene at 10 a.m.
At Kathleen’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Kathleen, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
