Kathleen Newlan

Kathleen F. (Clough) (Fran) Newlan, 82, of Keene, went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 8, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with family by her side.
She was born April 20, 1939, in Saxtons River, Vt., the youngest of nine children, to Willard S. and Ada M. (Noyes) Clough.
When she was seven years old, the family moved to Alstead, where she attended schools, graduating in 1957 from Vilas High School.
Kathleen moved to Keene in 1959 and raised her family of four children with Allen DeMond, whom she was previously married to. She remained in the same home where her children were raised from 1963 until her passing.
In the early 1960’s she was employed by MPB in Keene as an inspector. In more recent years she had been employed by the Drs. Thomas and Birgitte Hastings as child care provider to their three children, Olivia, Jordan and Leo. Kathleen loved children and considered it a privilege to be entrusted with their care and well-being.
Kathleen attended the Sturtevant Chapel in Keene for many years. She was a member of the Senior Choir as well as playing piano during worship. She loved music, reading and horseback riding. What brought her the greatest enjoyment in life, however, were her children, grandchildren, dear friends and family.
Kathleen is survived by her three children: Tina (Dennis) Bradley of Keene; Kimberley Matheson of Jaffrey; and Jason Michaels of Bennington (N.H.); her grandchildren: Joshua (Sandy) Bradley, Daniel Matheson, Ashton Hobbs, Hallie Hobbs, Jacob Michaels, Olivia Michaels, Dorrian DeMond and Piper DeMond; her great-granddaughter, Bailee Barthel-Mercier; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Nathan DeMond, in 2014; five sisters: Gwendolyn Clough, Catherine LaMunyon, Viola Banks, Elizabeth Peck and Joan Miller; and three brothers: Roderick “Sam” Clough, Richard Clough and John Clough.
Burial will be private on Sept. 14, 2021. A memorial service to celebrate Kathleen’s life will be announced at a later date, pending final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Kathleen Newlan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
