Kathleen Michelle Rogers

Kathleen Michelle (LaPointe) Rogers passed peacefully at her home on Oct. 31, 2022, from cancer at the age of 62.
Born in Hartford, Conn., Kathleen called many places home, including Enfield, Conn., Brooklyn, Conn., Sterling, Conn., Bogota, N.J., Ringwood, N.J., Malvern, Pa., and as of 2019, Keene.
Kathleen leaves a legacy in the tea industry, having owned numerous tea-related businesses and touching many lives through the art and experience of afternoon tea.
Kathleen was predeceased by her father, Donald LaPointe, of Brooklyn, Conn.
She is survived by her children: Justine Fafara and her husband, Alex Fafara, of Walpole; Thomas Rogers and his partner, Tara Fuydal, of Philadelphia; and Patrick Rogers of California, Pa. She is also survived by her mother, Margery LaPointe, of The Villages, Fla.; her sister, Karen Scott, and her husband, Bill, of Ridgefield, Conn.; and her brother, Kenneth Lapointe, and his wife, Betty, of Narragansett, R.I.
There will be a private memorial gathering in remembrance of Kathleen among immediate family and close friends with no calling hours nor funeral services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for two things: Please make a donation to your local library in Kathleen’s name; and enjoy afternoon tea at your local tea room while sharing memories of Kathleen with a friend.