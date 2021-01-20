Kathleen M. Degan, 76, passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born March 25, 1944, in Keene and was the daughter of James and Marlene Fletcher. She married the love of her life, James Degan, in 1965, who preceded her in death in 1981. She also had a grandchild who preceded her in death, Karissa Ouellette, in 1996.
Kathy was quite the artist and loved to create things. Her hands were rarely still. From the countless holiday ornaments to the innumerable colorful pictures and ceramics she created, there really was no end to her artistry. She had a veraciously pleasant way about her. Her kind heart and her spirit were what attracted people to her, as well as etching an everlasting impression on those who crossed paths with her. Kathy absolutely loved and adored her family above all. That became her life. The world can always use another kind person, and that’s just what she was. She was the most beautifully constructed story and, luckily for those who knew her, they had the pleasure of reading it.
Kathy graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1962, and then received nurses’ training from medical school in Vermont. She went on to practice her training at The Clipper Home and The Edgewood Center, both in Portsmouth, and at St. Ann’s in Dover, just to name a few. When she retired from nursing, Kathy worked part-time at Suds ’n’ Soda in Greenland, and then Cumberland Farms in Rochester, as well as a full-time “Nana” at that point.
Kathy is survived by her loving mother, Marlene Fletcher; her brothers: Thomas and James Fletcher; John and his wife, Noreen, Fletcher; her sisters: Tamala Fletcher; and Patricia and her husband, Joseph, Spears; her children: Kevin and his wife, Allison, Degan; Scott Degan; her daughters, Joyce Ducharme and Sheri McGonical; her grandchildren: Tyler and Aliscia Ouellette, Jaiden Ducharme, Arden and Jackson Degan; and her great-grandchild, Ellie Ouellette.
Please join us in celebrating her life at Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a graveside service Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at noon at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene. Please note that social distancing and pandemic protocols are in place, and there will be a limited amount of people allowed in the funeral parlor at once. Please dress warm. Donations can be made to BCRF for breast cancer.
