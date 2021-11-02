Kathleen Deyo

Kathleen “Kay” (Kathan) Deyo, 90, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Plymouth, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near.
Kathleen was born the daughter of the late Gladys (Allard) and Floyd Kathan on July 30, 1931, in Plymouth. She was educated locally, graduating from Keene High School.
On July 1, 1960, she exchanged vows with Robert E. Deyo in Keene. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for 61 years.
Kay was a waitress at Keene Ice Creamery and Emmonds Restaurant in Keene. She began Kay’s Home Bakery in 1970 and was known for her donuts, breads and pies that were sold at Dodge’s Market, Streeter’s Market, Fairbanks Market and Lakeview Restaurant in Munsonville. Kay also made beautiful wedding cakes.
After closing the bakery, she got her CNA license and worked at Monadnock Nursing Home and also provided home care for a few years. Kay was later employed at the Knotty Pine Antique Market, where she worked in the coffee shop and then began buying and selling antiques as a dealer in local shops. She retired from antique dealing in 2019.
She enjoyed family time, traveling, and was a collector of Keene history and photos, antique dolls and toys. She like to sew, knit and work in her flower gardens. Kay was a fantastic baker was still making donuts until recently — she made more than 100 donuts for her daughter Gail’s memorial gathering in September.
Mrs. Deyo is survived by her husband, Robert E. Deyo, of Keene; her children: David H. Hall and his wife, Cathi, of Roy, Utah; Laura D. Dunn and her husband, John, of Swanzey; and Carol Deyo and her significant other, Vint Boggis, of Peterborough; and her son-in-law, James W. Thomas, of Troy. In addition, she is survived by 10 grandchildren: Erik, Brie, Jena, Gage, Lori, Mary, Jessica, Kelsi, Laina and Rashaun; one grand dog, Oliver; 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kay is predeceased by her daughter, Gail E. Thomas, who passed on Jan. 26, 2021; her parents; and her brother, Earl Kathan.
In keeping with Kay’s wishes there are no public services. Burial will take place in the family lot at Sullivan Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in memory of Kathleen Deyo to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692.
All services are under the care Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
