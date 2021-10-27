Kathleen “Kay” (Kathan) Deyo, 90, of Keene, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021. She passed peacefully with the love of family near at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
