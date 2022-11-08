The kind and compassionate heart of Kathleen D. “Kathy” Gallagher, 76, a longtime resident of Keene, will be greatly missed. Peacefully and surrounded by all of her children, she passed away on Nov. 1, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Kathleen (Coyle) and Patrick J. Feeney, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 11, 1946, in Queens, N.Y. She grew up in Queens and was a 1963 graduate of St. Agnes High School in College Point, N.Y. She enjoyed spending her summers with family in Long Beach, N.Y.
Kathy attended Queensborough Community College, where she received a degree in nursing in 1980, and was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa sorority. She worked as a registered nurse at Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, N.Y., until moving to Keene in 1987.
Kathy took great pride in all aspects of her nursing career, including her role as the director of nursing at Westwood Healthcare Center in Keene. She cared for so many residents and developed special bonds with both the residents and staff at Westwood for more than 28 years.
When not caring for others, Kathy enjoyed rooting for all teams from New York and was an avid watcher of Fox News. She was a loving and giving person to many, especially her family whom she treasured.
She will be greatly missed by many in our community, especially her four children: Col. Richard S. Davis (Ret.) and his wife, Karen, of Severna Park, Md.; John J. “Jack” Davis and his wife, Lisa, of Keene; Kathleen E. Delisle and her husband, William “Bill,” of Winchester; and William M. “Billy” Gallagher and his wife, Erin, of Taunton, Mass.; nine grandchildren: Brianna Mahoney-Davis, Stephanie Davis, Michael Davis, Matthew Davis, Sean Davis, Taylor Delisle, AJ Davis, Declan Gallagher and Lucy Gallagher; several nieces and nephews; and her cousins, Margaret Brand and Mary-Ann Keller, both of East Atlantic Beach, N.Y., who were like sisters to Kathy.
Her husband of 23 years, William A. Gallagher, died on Dec. 26, 2008. Her first husband, John “Jack” Davis, and a brother, John “Jack” Feeney, predeceased her.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Gallagher’s memory to the American Heart Association Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall Street, Manchester NH 03101.