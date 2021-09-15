Kathleen Chertok, 74, died Sept. 13, 2021, in her own home with her family and hospice. She had metastatic breast cancer.
Kathleen was born on June 17, 1947, in Laconia, the daughter of Martin and Gertrude (McEgan) Chertok.
She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in psychology in 1969, and then a graduate of the Cheshire Hospital School of Nursing in 1986. She went on to have what she described as a wonderful and fulfilling 29-year nursing career in both the ICU/CCU and Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Cheshire Medical Center.
Kathleen is survived by her husband and best friend, Pierre Bonneau; her sons: Matthew Gardner of Los Angeles; and Thomas and Leslie Gardner of Los Angeles; and her daughters: Diana and Steve Eisenhaure of Barrington; Carrie and Tony Thaler of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and Christy and Richard French of Spofford.
She was blessed to have five grandchildren: Jack and Olivia Gardner, Anders and Henry Eisenhaure, and Zazo French.
She is survived by her sister, Connie and Bill Pelletier; and her brother, Bill Chertok. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Martha Chertok.
She will be cremated and there will not be any visiting hours.
Her family suggests that for those wishing to make any contribution in her memory that they do so to either the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 590 Court St., Keene NH 03431; or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB7070, Lebanon NH 03756-0001; or to the Friends of the Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene NH 03431.
