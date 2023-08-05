Kathleen Ann Wood

Kathleen Ann (Henderson) Wood, 76, passed away on Aug. 1st, 2023, in her home in Bluewater Subdivision near Lake Anna, Mineral, Va.
Kathy was born in Keene on July 3, 1947, by parents Wallace G. Henderson and Mary C. (Cayhill) Henderson. She graduated from Keene High School in 1965. She graduated from the Keene Elliot Community Hospital’s School of Nursing in 1968.
She has served as a pediatric nurse in Maine and a geriatric nurse as well. In Pennsylvania she was the director of nursing for a privately owned facility for five years and then did several years as a care-plan administrator in Virginia. Before retiring from nursing, she served at an assisted living facility in Woodbridge, Va. She was dedicated to her profession and to her family.
Kathy met her partner in life, Laurence (Butch) Wood Jr., and they were married on June 15, 1968. They raised three wonderful children, Carrie Ann Beard, Mark Daniel Wood and Kristin Lynn Loyd.
Her husband and children survive her, along with her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Longerbeam) Wood; her son-in-law, David Loyd; and seven grandchildren in Virginia: Zachary Beard, Kyle Beard, Elizabeth (Beard) Morrison, Parker Wood, Brayden Wood, Jordin Wood and Summer Loyd. She is also survived by her siblings in the Keene area: John (Buzzy) Henderson, Mary Jo (Henderson) Fisher, and Lorrain (Henderson) Ellis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins and in-laws in the Keene area.
Her parents, and two brothers, William and James Henderson, preceded her in death.
In retirement she loved reading and watching mysteries, playing “Cards & Marbles” with her friends in the Bluewater Subdivision, taking long walks with her doggie, “Chance,” and a train of feral cats, and family visits to ocean beach houses. She also loved her home and caring for it, planting flower bushes throughout the yard, and taking golf cart rides at sunset. She was a person well-loved by family and friends as is evident by her many well wishes and prayers on Facebook.