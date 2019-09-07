Kathleen A. Knight
Kathleen A. “Kathy” (Andrews) Knight, 72, a longtime resident of Marlborough, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She passed unexpectedly in the comfort of her home with the love of family near.
Kathleen was born the daughter of the late Beatrice (Davis) and Charles Andrews on Oct. 14, 1946, in Keene. She was educated in Alstead and graduated from Vilas High School class of 1964. She went on in her studies, earning her Associates of Applied Science in accounting from Franklin Pierce College.
On May 21, 1966, she exchanged vows with David A. Knight at the Methodist Church in Marlow. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 53 years.
Kathy worked in the family business as a co-owner and bookkeeper for Dave’s Automotive in Marlborough for 36 years.
She enjoyed painting, her dog Sam, traveling and family time. She was the family entertainer with great wit and a knack for telling stories. When time permitted, she was the family genealogist exploring the family history. Kathy was also a giver of time to her community. She was a former member of the Marlborough School Board, town treasurer and former president of the Auto and Truck Recyclers Association.
Mrs. Knight is survived by her husband, David A. Knight of Marlborough; her daughters, Michelle K. Ferranti and her husband, Dean, of Marlborough and Kelly Knight and her husband, Greg Dubois, of Swanzey; her siblings, Carol Pacetti and her husband, Richard, of Brattleboro and Charles Andrews and his wife, Jacinthe, of Leominster, Mass.; five grandchildren, Bethlyn Ferranti, Michael Ferranti, Nathan Gauvin Dubois, Sarah Dubois and Kate Dubois. In addition, she leaves three great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. all in the funeral chapel. Burial will be held privately.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Kathleen A. Knight to Kitty Rescue and Adoption, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey 03452; Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446, or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
