Kathleen Ann (Lagrenade) Carroll, 87, of Troy, completed her journey in this earthly realm on Sept. 19, surrounded by loving family after a sudden ailment, but more so a prolonged and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
For many, many years she was watched over and intensely cared for by her loving, devoted and determined youngest son, Thomas R. Carroll of Troy, and for that her family is forever grateful.
Kathleen, the oldest of the four Lagrenade girls, was born in Winchendon, Mass., March 18, 1933, to George E. and Madeleine (Barrett) Lagrenade. Their family moved to and was raised in Troy. Kathleen is survived by her sisters Jeanne Richard of Gardner, Mass., and Brenda Vezina of Melbourne, Fla.; their other sister Janice Anderson, previously of Fitzwilliam, died in 2011.
Kathleen graduated from Troy High School in 1951 and then from the Elliott Community School of Nursing in Keene in 1954.
Kathleen met her future husband, John J. Carroll (deceased in 2013) of Keene, while working as a nurse at Elliott Community Hospital, as the proud United States Marine, was recovering from injuries sustained during the Korean War. They married on April 21, 1956, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Troy. From that point on, Kathleen and John’s own version of an Ozzie and Harriet-like story ensued. Kathleen and John started their family in 1957, with the birth of their eldest son and by 1962 they were proud parents of three busy, mischievous boys: David G. Carroll of Chichester, Daniel J. Carroll, previously of Stoddard (deceased in 2007) and Thomas R. Carroll.
Kathleen was a devoted, faithful and loving wife and mother to her husband and three boys while raising the family in Keene, primarily during the ’60s and ’70s.
Kathleen was an RN and spent her nursing career working at various medical facilities and institutions in the Keene area including: Elliott Community Hospital, Keene Clinic, Westwood Nursing Home, Monadnock Regional High School and Home Healthcare Services.
As life rolled on, Kathleen was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren who lit up her life unto its conclusion, they are: Jason Carroll of Edwards, Calif., Kaitlin Carroll of Charleston, S.C., Derek Carroll of Brunswick, Maine, Julianna Carroll of Sarasota, Fla., and Jacob Carroll of Stoddard.
Kathleen’s favorite thing in the whole world was babies and children. She loved spending time with immediate and extended family. She loved our family gatherings where she could watch over and take pride in her flock, especially the babies and children.
Kathleen is survived by her loved ones as mentioned above and these other most significant people in her life that made her life full and rewarding unto its conclusion in spite of this scourge known as Alzheimer’s disease. They include: Kathy C. Carroll (wife of David), Rosalla Rowe-Carroll (widow of Daniel), Isabelle Rose Jolie (special friend of Thomas), Michael Goldschmidt (friend of Thomas), Michael Walsh (friend of Thomas), Jennifer Kissinger (wife of Jason), Leon Vezina (husband of Brenda), Ajay Jefferson and Michele Madjerec (aids to Kathleen and Thomas), with apologies to any overlooked.
Special thanks from David and Thomas to various staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene: Jeanne Richard, Jacob Carroll, Kathy C. Carroll, Rosalla Rowe-Carroll, Isabelle Jolie, Brenda Vezina, Jennifer Lynch, Father Alan Tremblay, Monsignor Daniel Lamothe, Fletcher’s Catherine “Kat” Boyd and to any overlooked, for the love, bravery and professionalism exhibited over the past week.
Thomas, David and Fletcher Funeral Home in Keene have scheduled the following funeral arrangements in honor of Kathleen’s life to be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at Immaculate Conception Church, 33 School St., Troy, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a Catholic Liturgy of the Word Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. All family and friends are welcome to attend any or all arranged services.
To extend condolences or to share a memory of Kathleen, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.