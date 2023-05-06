Kathi Rheaume

Kathi G. Howard Rheaume passed away on April 29, 2023, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon at the age of 61, surrounded by friends and family.
Kathi was born on Jan. 23, 1962, at Claremont General Hospital in Claremont, the daughter of Roger C. Howard and Dianna L. (Lord) Howard. She grew up in Charlestown, graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1980, and then attended Keene State College.
She met her husband, Terry R. Rheaume, and they married in August of 1983 and moved to Claremont, where they lived for more than 30 years. They had one daughter, Kerri A. (Rheaume) Quick, who was born in 1984.
In May of 1988, Kathi graduated from N.H. Technical College in Claremont with an associates degree in applied science. She worked for several businesses in Claremont and finally fell in love with a job working for River Valley Community College. She was employed for RVCC for eight years as an administrative assistant for the faculty until her retirement in May 2022.
Kathi was an active participant of St. Mary’s Parish in Claremont, during which time she was an Eucharistic Minister, a Catechism instructor and was a member of the folk group which later became the “Merry Folk Trio.” She enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, camping and spending time with family and friends. What brought her the most joy was attending her daughter’s, granddaughters’ and other family members’ activities over the years.
Kathi is survived by her husband of 39 years, Terry R. Rheaume, of Claremont; her daughter, Kerri (Rheaume) Quick, and two granddaughters, Rhea Quick and Devyn Quick, all of Claremont; one sister, Diane M. Howard, of Keene; five brothers-in-law: Dale (wife Pauline) Rheaume of Claremont; Marc (wife Holly) Rheaume of Weathersfield, Vt.; Steven (wife Kim) Rheaume Sr. of Springfield Vt.; Bruce (wife Tammy) Rheaume of Enosburg, Vt.; and Bryan Rheaume of Florida; two sisters-in-law: Karen (Rheaume) (husband Steven) Marshall of George’s Mills; and Lori (Rheaume) (husband Brian) Marcotte of Jericho, Vt.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Christopher Rickson.
Calling hours will be held at Stringer Funeral Home, Claremont, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a service at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Kenneth Czechowicz. Burial at Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200, Silver Spring MD 20910, or online at https://phassociation.org/donate.