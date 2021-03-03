Katherine L. Simon

Katherine Louise Simon, 65, died Feb. 16, 2021, at her home in Keene.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1955, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, daughter of Thomas Simon and Kit Nan Simon.
She was the partner of Paul Higley; they were together for more than 35 years.
Katherine first attended grade school in Saudi Arabia, and then went on to boarding school in Paris, attending high school in the U.S. in Austin, Texas, then finally having a year at Concordia College before her son was born.
Katherine worked a variety of jobs, from a cabinet shop to Bell Telephone for many years, through the transition into what is known today as Verizon.
Katherine was an avid reader and loved to read all the time. She also had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in the garden and sun. Katherine was also very fond of walking on the beach, no matter the beach. Fine dining and good cooking in general were also very important to her.
Katherine prided herself in being a true child of the ‘60s and would not shy away from being called a hippie. She was proud that she was able to have a red-headed son on command and loved her family to infinity. It was known on rare occasions that Katherine and Paul would venture out and explore New England and enjoy live music.
She is survived by her brother, Stephen Simon; her sister, Rita Simon; her partner, Paul Higley; her son, Evan Howell; and her stepson, Luke Higley.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
