Katherine J. McGuire
Katherine J. McGuire, 56, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Bourne, Mass., on May 30, 1964. She was the daughter of the late Judith (Treadwell) and Richard Junge. She moved a lot while growing up due to her father’s service in the U.S. Air Force, and got to experience childhood in many places in the U.S.; she even lived as far away as Japan. Kathy’s family settled in Dover, Del., just in time for high school, where she graduated from Dover High School.
Kathy attended Delaware Technical Community College, where she received her associate degree in nursing. She further pursued her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. Recently, she had been studying to obtain her master’s degree in nursing.
A resident of Keene for the past 15 years, Kathy had been employed by Cheshire Medical and Keene Center Genesis. She had a passion for nursing and caring for others.
Kathy found pleasure in camping at her camp and spending the summers visiting the shores of Cape Cod. There was nothing that Kathy enjoyed more than spoiling her three grandbabies.
Kathy will be dearly missed by her children: Carlina Nickerson and her husband, Eddie, of Hartly, Del.; Mathew McGuire and his wife, Melissa, of Frederica, Del.; and Alex Raffaele of Keene; her grandchildren: Kyleigh, Kamryn, and Camdyn; her brothers: Michael Junge and his wife, Sandi, of Dunkirk, Md.; and Gary Junge and his wife, Cindy, of Magnolia, Del; her cousins, Christie Yardley and Jeff Gaouette, who were more like siblings; as well as many additional cousins, nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
A private service will be available for streaming on the Fletcher Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to call that evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Due to the current COVID-19 precautions, those in attendance are requested to please wear a face mask and to maintain the six-foot physical distancing requirements. In addition, due to the limitation of the number of people allowed in the funeral home during this time, we are asking that after offering your condolences to the family, you exit the funeral home via the side door. There will be staff to assist you with this egress.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Katherine J. McGuire’s name to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham MA 02451 (www.Heart.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Kathy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
