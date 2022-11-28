Katherine G. Wright

Katherine G. (Cashman) Wright, 81, a resident of North Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with the love of her family by her side.
She was born to the late Dorothy H. (Shattuck) and Chesley C. Cashman on March 11, 1941, in Keene. Katherine was educated locally and attended Keene High School.
On Jan. 28, 1957, “Kathy” exchanged vows with Charles “Charlie” Wright. They had a simple ceremony with their family and friends surrounding them. They were happily married for the past 65 years until Charlie passed away on Sept. 15, 2022.
Kathy enjoyed working for the Keene Middle School food services as their assistant manager for many years until her retirement.
When Kathy was not working you would see her either knitting or crocheting, baking, gardening her vegetables, and canning different kinds of fruits and veggies. Kathy enjoyed organizing and hosting family gatherings surrounded by loved ones. She spent many years camping/traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe with her husband, children, grandchildren and dear friends. Most recently, she enjoyed the senior exercise classes at the Keene Senior Center.
Ms. Wright is survived by her three daughters: Susan W. Rice of Winchester; Jaclynn “Jackie” W. Stromgren and her husband, Rick, of Keene; and Lorri Wright of Keene; her three siblings: Norris Cashman of Swanzey, Tom Cashman of Keene and Bill Cashman of Swanzey; and her cousin who was more like a sister, Sally Lazzaro, of Swanzey. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Isaac Rice, Alex Rice, Jenie Ziarnowski, Kylene Miller, Jackson Stone, Rick Stromgren III and Chris Stromgren; along with her 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now rejoined with her parents; her husband, Charlie; and her son-in-law, Tom Rice.
A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A burial will take pace in the spring of 2023 with dates and times to be announced later online and in the local paper. Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that all donations be made out to Monadnock Developmental Services in Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).