Katherine “Kay” Clough, 105, of Keene, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021.
She was born in Corrina, Maine, on Sept. 9, 1916, daughter of the late Benjamin and Ellen (Wentworth) Woods. She had lived in Wolfeboro before moving to Keene in 1972.
She was employed by Cheshire Medical Center before retiring in 1983. Kay had been a member of the Keene Senior Center and former member of The Keene Senior Swingers. She had also been an active member of the Keene Assembly of God for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Ellen E. Hammond, and her husband, Robert, of Marlborough; her granddaughters, Dianne Arsenault and Donna Hilow; and four great-grandchildren.
Kay was predeceased by her husband, Everett Clough, in 1972.
There will be no public calling hours. A private graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery in Wolfeboro will be held at a later date.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.
