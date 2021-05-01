Katharyn Breshears Trevorrow Boyd, of Putney, Vt., passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her husband, Courtney Boyd, by her side, after a reoccurrence of cancer.
Kathy was born Feb. 11, 1957, in Springfield, Vt., to Truman and Virginia Breshears. She was their first child. Kathy’s formative years were spent growing up in Saxtons River, Vt. She graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1975. In her youth and young adulthood, Katharyn was an accomplished pianist. She enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged three years later. She then went on to pursue a degree at Keene State College, where she graduated in the class of 1985 summa cum laude.
Kathy worked for several years at Farr’s Garage, a small Chrysler dealership in Bellows Falls, alongside her father. Later on she worked for several years at C&S Wholesale Grocers in Brattleboro. Upon her passing, she was employed at Basketville in Putney, Vt., where she thought very highly of her colleagues. With her first husband, Charles Trevorrow, she had two sons, Michael and Skylar. Skylar was tragically killed in an accident at the age of 8. Her surviving son lives in Springfield, Vt., with his companion, Analiese Burge.
Katharyn was a fiercely private person, but was also one of the most generous. She was devoted to her family and also maintained a wide network of friends, both locally and worldwide digitally. As an example of her always far-reaching interest in her fellow human beings, she befriended a refugee family from Afghanistan in the mid-1980s and maintained a lifelong connection with them even after they relocated to the West Coast. She treasured being a part of their family. Her home life with her husband, Courtney, was the center for her and she loved her dogs and various poultry, as well as gardening on her deck and surroundings.
Kathy leaves behind her husband, Courtney Boyd; her son, Michael Trevorrow; her father, Truman Breshears; her siblings: Wendy St. Louis and her husband, Richard; Michael Breshears and his partner, Joseph Collins; and her sister, Angela Wood, and her husband, Gary; an aunt, Linda Labrie; as well as cousins, nephews and a niece.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at her father’s home at 337 Forest Road in Alstead. It will be held outside under a tent, rain or shine. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken.
