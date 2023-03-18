Katharine Lester Brosseau passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Katy will be lovingly remembered by her children and close family: her sons, Keegan, Christian, and Caleb and his wife, Brianna; her daughter, Brianne, and her fiancé, Scott Weaver; and the children’s father, Mark R. Brosseau. Other survivors include sisters Connie Lester and Diane Messina, niece Claudia Messina and great-niece Octavia Slocum.
Katy was born in Brookhaven, Long Island, N.Y., in 1962, and moved to Sullivan at the age of 11 with her parents, Dorothy and Francis Lester, and younger sister, Connie. The family ran Lester’s Village Store on Route 9 for many years, and Katy always had fond memories and unique stories of growing up there. She attended Monadnock Regional High School, where she played field hockey and was active in the band, chorus, musical productions and Christmas shows.
Katy graduated from MRHS in 1980 and went on to technical school to become a dental assistant, although she did not pursue it as a career. Katy was a familiar face in Keene, having worked at Ye Goodie Shoppe for much of her life, and more recently behind the meat counter at the Monadnock Food Co-Op. She loved talking to people and valued the connections she made in serving her customers. Katy began working for Harrisville Designs in 2019, where she loved handling the wool and delighted in the supportive community she found there.
Katy had a flair for all things artistic, and her creativity and unique ideas were abundant. She found joy in capturing every aspect of life with whatever camera she had handy, and always had a story behind even the most mundane images. She had many creative interests and tried her hand at a wide variety of mediums throughout her life, including egg decorating and ornament crafting. Most recently her creative outlet was pottery, which was strongly influenced by her love of local plants. Katy had an active mind and a love of the outdoors. She spent time kayaking, skiing and roaming through the woods. She never stopped learning and enjoyed reading about science and health topics.
Above all, Katy was passionate about parenting. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark, in 1983, and together they raised their four children in Sullivan. Katy encouraged and facilitated every extracurricular activity that her kids enjoyed, attending each play, musical performance, sporting event, or artistic engagement they participated in. She was wholly committed to being involved in their lives, embraced their hobbies and supported them in whatever endeavors they chose to pursue. She wanted nothing but the best for them in all things. Her children will remember her fondly for her lifelong support and encouragement to follow their passions.
There will be a small service in Katy’s memory at Christ Lutheran Church, 4 Fitzwilliam Road, Troy on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. following Sunday Service. The family will also host a celebration of life on a date to be determined later in the year.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Brosseau family or to share a memory of Katy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.