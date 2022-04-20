Karla Marie Russell

Karla Marie (Rhoades) Russell, 65, of Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2022. Her infectious smile and grace remain with all of us.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1956, to the late Elmer Rhoades and Elenora Rhoades. Karla grew up in Acworth, where she attended Fall Mountain Regional High School and then graduated with a bachelor of science from the University of New Hampshire in 1978.
She was married to her husband, Gary, for 43 beautiful years, enjoying each other and the family they raised. They spent the first 25 years on Big Island Pond, Derry, and then relocated to Atkinson.
Along with her husband, they founded their own company, GEX, Inc., in 1985. Calling on her design skills, impeccable style and exacting attention to detail, Karla established the standards of excellence that defined the business. Moreover, she patiently encouraged and mentored the staff to strive for excellence and ensure their customers always got more than they expected.
Karla loved her family and friends, weekend family dinners and vacationing with her husband, daughters and their children.
Karla is survived by her loving husband, Gary Russell, of Atkinson; her daughter, Jacqueline Colburn, and son-in-law, Philip, of Atkinson; and her daughter, Victoria Russell, of Derry. Karla’s love shines down on her four grandchildren, Cora, Gary, Jack and Evan. Karla also leaves her mother, Elenora Rhoades; her sisters, Amy Buffum, Rhonda Jardine, Jayna (Larry) Morales, MaryAnn (Kraig) Hilbink and Gretchen Hurlburt; her brother,Peter (Debbie) Rhoades; and her brother-in-law, Robert Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Karla was a compassionate, caring and loving mother and grandmother. She will also be remembered for her pleasant smile and the kind words she spoke to everybody who met her for the first time or knew her for years. Those personal exchanges made them feel like they were the most important person in the world. For these special moments, she will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life in Karla’s honor will be held at the Atkinson Country Club, Atkinson, at a later date. Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem NH 03079 is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com to sign the online guest book.
