Karla J. Swan
Karla J. (Hill) Swan, 54, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, in her home in Arcadia, Fla., after a long, hard battle with stage-four metastatic breast cancer.
She was born Oct. 22, 1965. Karla grew up in Walpole and is the daughter of Joan and Arthur Hill. Karla’s younger years consisted of spending time on the farm and with her family, her horse, Goldie, and many other animals. Karla had an act for kindness, no matter if she knew you or not, if you needed help she would be there. She loved helping others and later on in her life she went on to becoming a neurology nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover. She then started a new stage in her life and became a school nurse at Charlestown Middle School in Charlestown, where she resided for 20 years.
Karla has three daughters so she was always involved in various town activities. She then met the love of her life, Craig Swan, by living in the same town and having kids around the same age. They then decided to move to Florida and start a new journey together. Karla enjoyed going anywhere in the truck with Craig, as he was a truck driver, seeing new places, but mainly spending her last remaining years with him made her the happiest she has ever been. Karla was a strong, courageous and kind soul who touched the lives of many people. Although Karla lost her battle with cancer, she never lost hope, and she always had a smile on her face.
Karla J. Swan is survived by her husband, Craig Swan, of Arcadia, Fla.; her three daughters: Rachel LaBare of Arcadia, Fla., and Rachel’s five children; Hannah Chaffee, of Charlestown; and Sarah Chaffee, of Bradenton, Fla. Karla is also survived by her two step-children, Tyler Swan of Arcadia, Fla., and Brianna Swan of Newport; her mother, Joan Hill, of Charlestown; her sister, Wendy Hill, and her brother, David Hill, also of Charlestown.
There will be a celebration of life for Karla on Feb. 15, 2020, at her and Craig’s home in Arcadia, Fla. For more details, you can contact Craig Swan or Hannah Chaffee.
There will also be a service back home in New Hampshire held by Hannah Chaffee in the spring or early summer. More details will be announced at a later date.
