Karen Renzelman

Karen (Day) Renzelman passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on June 5, 2023, after a long period of declining health.
She was born June 2, 1946, in Manchester to Elmer and Estelle Day. She graduated from Central High School and attended the University of New Hampshire, where she met and married Rick Renzelman of Alstead Center in 1968.
After graduating, Rick joined the U.S. Navy and Karen spent the next 20 years traveling the world as a military wife. They lived in California, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Florida, The Philippines and Japan. In 1989, Rick retired to Alstead and she joined him working at their H&R Block franchise for many years.
Karen had a keen interest in the world that she was lucky to see so much of. She was always reading and learning. She loved the natural world, especially the ocean, which was never far away, being a Navy wife. She enjoyed gardening and painting and her family. Anyone who knew her knew her enormous love of animals. She owned several beloved rescue animals over the course of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Estelle Day; and her brothers, Rand, Duane (Buzzy) and Jace Day.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Rick; her daughter, Kristen; her son-in-law, Geoffrey; and her grandchild, Emily. Also, her sister, Elaine Creeden, of Manchester; her brother, Kurt Day, of Berwick, Maine; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful TLC floor staff of Maplewood Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Karen during her time as a resident there, especially during COVID. Words cannot express our gratitude for all they did to take care of Karen during that difficult time.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Karen gave generously to many animal causes. In lieu of flowers, any donations made in her name to any charity benefiting animals would be very welcome.
