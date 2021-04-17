Karen Rabin

Karen (Jameson) Rabin passed away April 2, 2021, in Temecula, Calif., following a brave battle with brain cancer.
She was born Oct. 20, 1960, at Elliott Community Hospital in Keene, and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1978.
Following high school, she moved to San Diego, where her enduring love of southern California began. She met her former husband and lifelong friend, Patrick Rabin, and they travelled the world with his duties, proudly raising their three children as a Navy family.
As much as she loved her travels, Karen was a New Englander at heart, always connected by her family and friends in New Hampshire and Vermont. She was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and the Boston Red Sox.
Karen cherished her children, her friends, neighbors, co-workers and caregivers. She believed in hostess gifts, loved a string of pearls, and 4th of July parades on Coronado. She never met a stray animal she didn’t want to take home. She loved music, vinyl records and concerts in the park. She loved cooking for family and friends, always preparing enough for one more guest. Karen loved life and will be remembered for her bright smile and vibrant warmth.
As the Wizard of Oz said to the Tin Man, “A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.” Karen was loved dearly by her family and legion of friends, and will be dearly missed.
Her final gift was participation in a clinical trial for Optune treatment of glioblastoma, offering research and hope for patients of brain cancer in the future.
She is survived by her children: Daniel, Catherine and Margaret Rabin of Temecula, Calif.; her mother, Luella Hawkins, of Sarasota, Fla.; her father and stepmother, Howard and Sandra Jameson, of Keene; her sisters: Laurie Jameson of Marlborough; and Catherine Jameson Ruffle of Spofford; her nieces: Jessica Shannon and her husband, Eric; and Brooke Ruffle Dreher and her husband, Andrew; her nephew, Samuel Ruffle, and his wife, Toshiko; and many extended family members.
Celebrations of Life will be held on May 8, 2021, on the beach of Hotel Del Coronado, Coronado, Calif., and July 17, 2021, at noon at the Keene Country Club, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: UCSD — Moore’s Cancer Center, Health Sciences Future Innovation Fund, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla CA 92093-0940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.