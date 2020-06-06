Karen Mays
Karen (Frank) Mays, of Fitzwilliam, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from complications of recurring cancer.
Karen was born on April 24, 1951, to parents Treva and Vance Frank. Karen’s family moved to Paris, Maine, where Karen attended school. Karen started studying pottery, becoming a studio potter at Brookfield Craft Center in Connecticut. Karen eventually moved to the office to develop course workshops for professional artist residencies.
In 1989, Karen met Richard, marrying him on June 24, 1989. Shortly thereafter, Karen and Richard moved to Nebraska, where Karen worked for Beemis Center, also receiving a bachelor’s degree in art administration. After a short stint in Indiana, Karen and Richard moved to Keene, where Karen worked at The Colonial Theatre as director of development. From The Colonial, Karen worked at Fitchburg (Mass.) State University as director of grants and sponsored programs, where she worked until her passing, also receiving her master’s degree in art administration.
After living a short time in Keene, Karen and Richard moved to their designed dream home in Fitzwilliam.
Karen will be missed by her mother, Treva; her siblings, Bonnie Frank, Anita Henry, Julie Frank, Dan Frank and Mike Frank; most of all by her husband of 30 years; and also Karen’s many nieces, nephews and many friends.
In celebration of Karen’s life, a memorial service will be held in future months. In lieu of flowers, Karen’s family requests donations be made in her memory to The Fund for Fitchburg State University, which helps struggling students financially, at Fitchburg State University Foundation, 160 Pearl St., Fitchburg MA 01462.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.