Karen Lynn Younie

Karen Lynn (Forbus) Younie, of Marlow, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, after a battle with cancer, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1962, in Athol, Mass., and attended Keene High School and Keene State College, where she studied computer science. She worked at area nursing homes as an LNA and was a certified pharmacy technician.
She leaves her husband, Jeffrey Younie, of Marlow; her mother, Jean Forbus, of Keene; her sister; Christine Younie, and her husband, Glenn Younie, of Harrisville; her brother, Mark Forbus, and his wife, Rachel, of Florida; daughters, Heather Dow of Peterborough and Mellisa Fleck of Jaffrey, and son, Daniel Rawson, of South Carolina; and 16 grandchildren.
She loved all animals, especially her beloved dog, Rudy, who was her constant companion until he passed away in March 2021. She also leaves her cats, Felix and Rascal, and her chihuahua, Taco, who will miss her very much.
She loved her wild flower garden and her bees. She enjoyed feeding the birds and provided nesting birdhouses for them. She also enjoyed photographing them along with the geese and ducks that would visit.
Cremation will be handled by Compassionate Cremation Services of New Hampshire. By her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.