Karen DeMae Towle

Karen DeMae (Mitchell) Towle, 86, of Northfield Road, Hinsdale, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home after a brief illness.
Mrs. Towle was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Huntington, Vt., a daughter of William and Marjorie (Zeno) Mitchell. She worked at the Brattleboro Retreat for more than 40 years, starting as a nurse’s aide in the late 1950s. In 1962, Mrs. Towle was one among 14 Retreat employees to complete and pass a specialized course sponsored by the Division of Vocational Education and the Vermont Practical Nurse Association. Upon completion of the 66-hour course, the candidates were eligible to take the licensing exam for Licensed Practical Nurses. After passing the exam, Mrs. Towle continued her work at the Retreat as an LPN until her retirement. In addition to her work at the Retreat, Mrs. Towle worked for a short time at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in the 1960s, and a few years at The Woodward Assisted Living Home in Keene after retirement.
In 2002, loving “Ma,” along with her caring husband, Bruce, “Pop,” cared for their grandchildren while their parents worked. This gave them a wonderful retirement together. Mrs. Towle’s greatest joy in life was caring for her family, friends and neighbors. Gathering everyone together to celebrate birthdays and holidays was a big part of her giving. She always strived to make people’s favorite meals for their birthdays or special occasions. Her heart knew no limits, and she invited so many people into her home when they needed to feel loved and safe. She was an anchor for anyone experiencing problems, listening non-judgmentally and giving sound advice.
She was a member and secretary of the Now and Then Car Club and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed the daily newspapers’ crossword puzzles, going to car shows and reading. She was a fountain of knowledge about one of her passions: natural, holistic, and homeopathic ways of nutrition, health and healing.
Surviving is one sister, Zoa Given, of Brattleboro; also left sorely missing her are three sons: Wayne B. (Melissa) Towle of Spofford, Wade B. Towle of Hinsdale and H. Scott (Deborah) Towle of Brattleboro; and two daughters: Kimberly M. (Tony Braswell) Towle of Winchester and Susan Towle Jarvis of Fort Wayne, Ind. Also sadly feeling her loss are eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and others who knew her as “Ma” — she made a large difference in many people’s lives. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, W. Bruce Towle, in 2014; a daughter, Jean Hair, in 2020; two sisters: Janice Cross and Ginny Hughes; and four brothers: William, Charles, George and Frank Mitchell.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no services and she will be cremated to join her husband on the mantel in the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity dear to her heart: St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 797, Ashland MT 59004.
