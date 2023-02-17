The kind and gentle heart of Kamilla K. Sheehan, 18, of Marlborough, will be greatly missed with her sudden passing on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home in Marlborough.
Her parents, Amanda J. (Richmond) and Toby H. Sheehan, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 17, 2004, in Keene.
Kamilla grew up in Marlborough attending the local schools, and later she loved attending the MC2 Charter School in Keene as well.
Kamilla worked as a clerk with the Michaels store in Keene. She was a talented artist, creating many wonderful Manga drawings. She was also a self-taught musician, playing the guitar, banjo, ukulele and keyboard. She loved listening to music.
She will be greatly missed my many, especially her mother, Amanda J. Greene, and her husband, Ramon, whom Kamilla referred to as “Dad,” of Marlborough; her brothers and sisters: Kiara Thompson and her significant other, Dan Whipple, of Keene; Konner Sheehan of Marlborough; Megan Hernandez and her husband, Miguel, of Claremont; Chris Greene and his significant other, Heidi Wiest, of Claremont; her Daddy, Toby L. Sheehan, of Keene; her maternal grandparents, Ann and Michael Wright, of Marlborough; her paternal grandmother, Alice Dauplaise, of Claremont; her maternal great-grandparents, Frederick and Nancy Wright, of Keene; her niece, Aubrey Greene; her nephews, Logan Greene and Mateo Hernandez; her “Aunties,” Lynn and Deidre Belletete of North Swanzey; and her cousin, Jenna Sheehan, of Marlborough.
A celebration of Kamilla’s life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Kamilla’s memory to the MC2 Charter School, 310 Marlboro St., #115, Keene NH 03431.
