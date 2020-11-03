Kaeli L. “Kaels” Austin, 24, of Brandon, Fla., passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home while sleeping. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
