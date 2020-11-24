Kaeli L. Austin

Kaeli L. "Kaels" Austin, 24, of Brandon, Fla., and a former longtime resident of Keene, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. She passed unexpectedly and peacefully in the comfort of her home while sleeping.
Kaeli was born the daughter of Phyllis A. (Maliska) and Jeffrey A. Austin on May 22, 1996, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 2015.
Kaeli started cheerleading at the age of 7, a sport she loved, and in her last year of cheering, she helped her team bring home the state tournament trophy. She decided she would like to try lacrosse and in her first season won the most improved player of the year on her team. Kaeli also loved to dance, something that came to her naturally, and was also a part of the Terpes Dance Team at Keene High School. She was also an avid lover of fishing and kayaking.
Kaels was also a member of the Keene Elks Lodge #927 where she donated her services time after time to help with fundraisers that benefited the community. She also volunteered time with her mother for the Elks Drug Awareness Program, something that was close to both their hearts.
She was employed at Ford's Garage Restaurant in Brandon, Fla., as a server for the past year. Prior, she had worked at Dunkin' Donuts and Gill Dogs.
She enjoyed camping with family and friends, and traveling. Time was spent in the summer going to the beach or spending time with her family. Kaels was always up for a scary movie and she was a lover of animals.
Miss. Austin is survived by her father, Jeffrey A. Austin, and his wife, Suzann, of Keene; and her mother, Phyllis A. Maliska, of Keene; her two brothers: Ryan K. Rudolf and Alexander L. Austin of Keene; her nephew, Chase A. Rudolf; her paternal grandmothers, Susan Johnson and Kathleen Austin of Keene; also, her aunt and her husband, Darlene and Bart Smith; two uncles, Billy Maliska and Tony Maliska; her aunt Deb and her husband, Todd Bissell; and her many cousins.
She is predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Lynwood G. Austin; and her maternal grandparents, Joyce (Durant) Maliska and Joseph Maliska Sr.; as well as by her two uncles, Joseph Maliska Jr. and Todd Maliska.
Due to COVID restrictions and concern for the well-being of her family and friends, Kaeli's celebration of life will be held this spring on her birthday, May 22, at the Keene Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Kaeli L. Austin to Feeding Tiny Tummies. Donations can be made at their website, www.feedingtinytummies.com, or mailed to 180 Emerald St., Suite 207, Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
