Justine Torelli
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Justine “Tina” Torelli passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer and other health challenges. She is remembered for her strength, dignity, tenacity, positivity, humor and her dedication to caring for others.
Tina was born Oct. 11, 1937, to Veronica (Cheney) and Albert Cote. She graduated as valedictorian from Marlborough High School in 1955 and at the age of 18 entered the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover in 1958 to begin a long and dedicated career in nursing and public health.
In those days, training was intensive and hands-on from the very beginning. Tina recalls taking care of a patient in an “iron lung,” who turned out to be the last person afflicted with polio to be treated in Hanover. Her training provided a number of rotations at Hitchcock-affiliated hospitals, including Concord State Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Cancer Research Foundation (later Dana Farber Cancer Institute), the world-renowned teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, and Boston Lying In, where she “loved caring for the babies” in obstetrics.
After earning her RN cap and pin, she worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton, Mass., in the outpatient care unit. She has fond memories of living along the Fenway in Boston with other young nurses, where they would walk to work, community events and to church in Roxbury, Mass., on Sundays. She recently reflected, “I remember all the wonderful people, excellent career training, and what an adventure it was for a young woman from a small town to be in the big city.”
After five years in Boston, and the birth of her son, Tad, in 1963, she and her first husband, Thomas Dwyer, moved to Hartford, Conn., where she worked nights at St. Francis Hospital in West Hartford, Conn., which she recalled as “a beautiful Catholic hospital with a large chapel where I would often visit after my shift before going home.”
Two years later the young family moved back to New Hampshire, settled in Keene and welcomed daughter Lesley. Recently, Tina said, “My greatest joy ever was to raise my children and to do my best to create a good life through the ups and downs.” Purchasing the little white house on Mayflower Drive was one of her proudest accomplishments. Tina continued her nursing career in Keene at Elliot Community Hospital and, in 1973, at the new Cheshire Medical Center ICU, at the private practice of Dr. James Ballou, at the Keene State College infirmary and finally at Maplewood Nursing Home.
Tina’s second marriage to Manfredo “Fred” Torelli in 1985 brought Tina full-circle back to Marlborough. Tina was a wonderful chef and baker, and she and Fred loved to host and entertain family and friends. She was never too busy to stop what she was doing to listen to or play with her grandchildren, and she prioritized attending many dance, sport and school events in support of them. Together, Fred and Tina traveled throughout the U.S. and the world, including to Fred’s homeland Switzerland, Peru, China and several countries in Africa. Most importantly, her marriage to Fred brought her daughter, Sonya, into her life. Tina and Sonya were truly kindred spirits. Known to Sonya as “Honey,” Tina always appreciated Sonya’s capacity, creativity and humor, and was always a strong advocate on Sonya’s behalf.
After her retirement from Maplewood Nursing Home, Tina continued to serve in the community and care for others. She was the Town of Marlborough health inspector for 12 years, acted as interim administrator of the Carpenter Home in Swanzey for a summer, worked with the wellness program at Southwestern Community Services and taught LNA courses through the Red Cross.
In early 2018, Tina and Fred moved to American House in Keene for the winter. After Fred passed away in May 2018, Tina remained in her “nest” at American House, where she found a new sense of independence as well as camaraderie. She enjoyed meeting new people, participating in events and activities, and acting as a welcoming mentor for new residents. She loved joining longtime friends for lunches, and continued to be her family’s matriarch. As her health declined, she was able to reconnect with several of the LNAs she trained and see them in action. Tina was full of admiration and appreciation for the skilled and compassionate care provided to her by American House staff.
Tina was predeceased by her parents, her second husband, and one grandchild, Brandon Russell. She is survived by her sister, Julie Luopa, and her husband, Reggie; her sister, Paula Baldwin, and her husband, Jim; her children: Tad Dwyer and his wife, Tammy; Lesley Blecharczyk and her husband, Jeffrey; her step-children: Marc Torelli and his wife, Karen; Blair Torelli and his wife, Michelle; and her beloved Sonya Torelli; as well as her grandchildren: Grace Blecharczyk, Nicholas Dwyer, Ross Torelli, Jordan Torelli, Dani Orlando and Gabi Orlando; her nephews: James Baldwin and David Luopa; and her nieces: Paula Ann Baldwin and Elizabeth Stanley.
A memorial mass and gathering will be scheduled for a later date, when we can come together safely as a community. Until then, please remember Tina in your heart. Please view, and help create, Tina’s memorial website by visiting http://justine-tina-torelli.forevermissed.com.
For those who wish, contributions in Tina’s memory can be made to: New Hope New Horizons, c/o Southwestern Community Services, 63 Community Way, P.O. Box 603, Keene NH 03431; N.H. Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester NH 03104-4354 (www.cc-nh.org/donate); or to the charity of your choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
