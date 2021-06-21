Justine Torelli

Justine “Tina” Torelli passed away last year on March 22, 2020, at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer and other health challenges.
She is remembered for her strength, dignity, tenacity, positivity, humor and her dedication to caring for others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not been able to safely gather to honor her memory until now.
The family of Justine “Tina” Torelli has arranged a mass of Christian burial in her memory that will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene.
Following the service Tina will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ling Street, Marlborough. Those who wish to join the family at Mt. Calvary after the service are welcome.
Tina was predeceased by her parents, her second husband, and one grandchild, Brandon Russell. She is survived by her sister, Julie Luopa, and her husband, Reggie; her sister, Paula Baldwin, and her husband, Jim; children: Tad Dwyer and his wife, Tammy; Lesley Blecharczyk and her husband, Jeffrey; stepchildren: Marc Torelli and his wife, Karen; Blair Torelli and his wife, Michelle; and her beloved Sonya Torelli; as well as her grandchildren: Grace Blecharczyk, Nicholas Dwyer, Ross Torelli, Jordan Torelli, Dani Orlando and Gabi Orlando; nephews: James Baldwin and David Luopa; and nieces: Paula Ann Baldwin and Elizabeth Stanley.
To see Tina’s full obituary which was published last year, please visit her Forever Missed online memorial at www.forevermissed.com.
