The family of Justine “Tina” Torelli has arranged a Mass of Christian Burial in her memory that will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene.
Tina passed away on March 22, 2020, at the age of 82, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we have not been able to safely gather in her memory until now.
Following the service at St. Bernard Church, Tina will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ling Street, Marlborough. Those who wish to join the family at Mt. Calvary after the service are welcome.
To see Tina’s full obituary, which was published in The Keene Sentinel last March, please visit her Forever Missed online memorial at www.forevermissed.com.
